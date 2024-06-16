Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
