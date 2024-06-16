10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

