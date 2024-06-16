Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2369 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (13)
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

