10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)