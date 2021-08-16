Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,894,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

