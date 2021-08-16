Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,894,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search