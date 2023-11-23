10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)