10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,758,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
