Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,758,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
558 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search