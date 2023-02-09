Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,237,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

