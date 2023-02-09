Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,237,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 80 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
