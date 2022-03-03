Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

