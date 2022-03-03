Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Grün (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
