10 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 768 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition AU (6)