10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2)