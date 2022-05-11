Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,679,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search