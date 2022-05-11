Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,679,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

