10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 3,92 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 169,956,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
