Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 3,92 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 169,956,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

