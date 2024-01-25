10 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

