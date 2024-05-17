Нумизматические аукционы Соединенных Штатов Америки
Список аукционных фирм
Название Аукционов Лотов Сумма продаж Страна
Agora Auctions 125 46064 3,181,177 $ USA
Archives International Auctions 9 7091 829,790 $ USA
Daniel Frank Sedwick 28 40972 53,320,442 $ USA
Davissons Ltd. 62 13888 5,756,824 $ USA
Freeman & Sear 1 209 323,033 $ USA
Gemini, LLC 5 3305 6,435,405 $ USA
GreatCollections 0 0 - USA
Harlan J. Berk Ltd. 32 16575 9,248,656 $ USA
Heritage Auctions 3199 3327640 5,828,380,813 $ USA
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. 119 257552 524,138,909 $ USA
Jencek Historical Enterprise, Inc. 10 1550 151,209 $ USA
Kagin's Inc 1 176 240,183 $ USA
Kolbe & Fanning 12 5946 3,373,020 $ USA
Leland Little Auctions 1 108 - USA
London Coin Galleries LTD 4 5657 8,883,869 $ USA
Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. 2 785 173,296 $ USA
Pars Coins 70 27309 2,720,377 $ USA
Pegasi Numismatics 16 14597 2,949,861 $ USA
Provenance Auctions 2 733 263,624 $ USA
Raritan Stamps, Inc 2 425 245,250 $ USA
Renaissance Auctions LLC 1 1000 1,938,668 $ USA
Stack's Bowers 1524 1097144 2,406,620,133 $ USA
Stephen Album Rare Coins 70 139178 51,676,511 $ USA
Superior Galleries 1 1766 902,171 $ USA
The New York Sale 37 17219 76,760,194 $ USA
VCD Auctions 7 161 464,200 $ USA
World Banknote Auctions 63 54119 9,409,570 $ USA