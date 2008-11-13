James F. Elmen. World-Wide Coins of California
Описание фирмы
- НазваниеJames F. Elmen. World-Wide Coins of California
- Страна США
- Год основания
- СтатусОрганизация закрыта
Аукционы
ОбложкаДатаОписаниеЛотовСумма продаж
19 ноября 2009The Girard Collection of Russian Georgia and other consignments463333,023 $
14 мая 2009The Girard Collection of Siberian Coinage and other consignments486-
13 ноября 2008World Coins and Medals. Featuring the Steven J. D`Ippolito collection797-
5 мая 1994The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 335095,887 $
18 ноября 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 2300110,022 $
13 мая 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 1 25060,228 $