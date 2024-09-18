Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins for Poland (Tinfovoe delo) Tynf of Peter I - Russia

Tynf 1707-1709

For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
҂АΨЗ (1707) Cyrillic year R2, R3 0 0҂АΨЗ (1707) I-L Cyrillic year Un 0 01707 I-L R1, R2 0 101707 IL-L R1 0 871707 IL-L-G R3 0 61708 IL-L R1, R2 0 451708 R1 0 251708 IL-L Restrike R2 0 81709 IL-L R3 0 2
