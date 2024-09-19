Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Tynf ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf ҂АΨЗ (1707) "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 26 - 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

