Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition AU (13) XF (5) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) Service PCGS (3) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)