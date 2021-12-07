Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 26 - 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1708
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1323 $
Price in auction currency 98399 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
