Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 26 - 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30415 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,275. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
1323 $
Price in auction currency 98399 RUB
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
