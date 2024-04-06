Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8920 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
