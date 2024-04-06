Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

