Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
3240 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8920 $
Price in auction currency 7000 GBP
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

