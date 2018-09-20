Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1709 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 57,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.
For the sale of Tynf 1709 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
