Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1709
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1709 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 57,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Russia Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
50000 $
Price in auction currency 50000 USD
Russia Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Russia Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1709 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 423
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1709 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Tynf Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Sep 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search