Tynf 1709 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1709 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 57,575. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

