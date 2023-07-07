Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark I-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (5) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)