Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark I-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10831 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8637 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search