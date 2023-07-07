Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark I-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 8,500. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
10831 $
Price in auction currency 8500 GBP
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8637 $
Price in auction currency 8000 GBP
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Russia Tynf 1707 I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 423
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Tynf Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Sep 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search