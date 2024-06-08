Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L-G. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
Russia Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

