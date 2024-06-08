Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L-G. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (1)