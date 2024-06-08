Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1707 IL-L-G "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1707 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L-G. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
22000 $
Price in auction currency 22000 USD
