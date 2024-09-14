Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf ҂АΨЗ (1707) I-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
