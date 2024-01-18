Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
903 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7008 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
