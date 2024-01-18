Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1708
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
903 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
7008 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search