Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Tynf
  • Year 1708
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5010 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Russia Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 423
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1708 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Tynf Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Oct 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search