Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 6,4 g
- Pure silver (0,1029 oz) 3,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Tynf
- Year 1708
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Superior Galleries (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5010 $
Price in auction currency 5000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search