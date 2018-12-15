Tynf 1708 IL-L "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Tynf 1708 "For the Polish - Lithuanian Commonwealth" with mark IL-L. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

