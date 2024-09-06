Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1850

Silver coins

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Single ribbon
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Double ribbon
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 167

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 3200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
3 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 910 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 930 $
Sales
0 29
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search