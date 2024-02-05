Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5677 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

