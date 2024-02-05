Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5677 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
