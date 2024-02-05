1 Kopek 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5677 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (4) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)