Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 148,863

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

