25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

