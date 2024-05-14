Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 148,863
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1642 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
