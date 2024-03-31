5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (6) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) VF20 (1) BN (3) PL (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)