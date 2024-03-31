Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,29 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
