Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,29 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1116 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
339 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 BN PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN PL NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

