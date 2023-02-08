Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW. Single ribbon (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Single ribbon

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Single ribbon - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Single ribbon - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. Single ribbon. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

