20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW. Single ribbon (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Single ribbon
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. Single ribbon. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
