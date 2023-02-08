20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW. Single ribbon (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. Single ribbon. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)