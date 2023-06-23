Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
