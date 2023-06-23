Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

