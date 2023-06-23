Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1850 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

