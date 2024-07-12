Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW. Double ribbon (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Variety: Double ribbon
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 37,989
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. Double ribbon. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
