Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW. Double ribbon (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Variety: Double ribbon

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Double ribbon - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW Double ribbon - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 37,989

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 with mark MW. Double ribbon. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1229 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
419 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1850 MW at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

