Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1756

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
Average price 9400 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC Crown
Average price 5400 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse Ducat 1756 EDC Crown
Reverse Ducat 1756 EDC Crown
Ducat 1756 EDC Crown
Average price 5300 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1756 EDC Crown
Reverse Thaler 1756 EDC Crown
Thaler 1756 EDC Crown
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 "8 GR"
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 "8 GR"
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 "8 GR"
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC Crown
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC Crown
Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC Crown
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 565
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC Crown
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC Crown
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC Crown
Average price 130 $
Sales
1 238
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC Crown
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC Crown
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC Crown
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse Pultorak 1756 EC Crown
Reverse Pultorak 1756 EC Crown
Pultorak 1756 EC Crown
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 51
