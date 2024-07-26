Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,479)
  • Weight 5,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (565)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 780 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

