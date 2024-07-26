Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (565)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 780 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
