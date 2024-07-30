Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (9) XF (6) VF (10) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) Service NGC (7)

