Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3214 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
