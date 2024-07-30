Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3214 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3001 $
Price in auction currency 13000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Spink - March 21, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 15, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

