10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 13,30 g
- Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6837 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
