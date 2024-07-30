Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 13,30 g
  • Pure gold (0,3848 oz) 11,97 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 10 Thaler (2 August d'or)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 23,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6837 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Spink - July 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler (2 August d'or) 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

