Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 4,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

