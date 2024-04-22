Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 4,32 g
- Pure silver (0,0433 oz) 1,3478 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
