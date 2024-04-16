Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,291)
  • Weight 2,16 g
  • Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - March 17, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

