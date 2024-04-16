3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)