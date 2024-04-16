Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,291)
- Weight 2,16 g
- Pure silver (0,0202 oz) 0,6286 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 5,200. Bidding took place March 17, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 2350 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 17, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
