Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,65 g
- Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
