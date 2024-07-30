Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,65 g
  • Pure gold (0,1924 oz) 5,985 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 5 Thaler (August d'or)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4425 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Spink - December 1, 2015
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler (August d'or) 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

