Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,757)
  • Weight 29,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5933 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

