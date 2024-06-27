Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) XF (14) VF (14) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (7)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (2)