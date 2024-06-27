Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1756 EDC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,757)
- Weight 29,23 g
- Pure silver (0,7114 oz) 22,1271 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1756 "Crown" with mark EDC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
5933 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
