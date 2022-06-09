Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,687)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" at auction Stephen Album - May 17, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

