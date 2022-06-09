Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,687)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1615 oz) 5,022 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
