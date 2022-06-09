2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1756 ""8 GR"". This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) F (1)