Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,203)
- Weight 1,08 g
- Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Pultorak
- Year 1756
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
