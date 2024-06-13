Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

