Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,203)
  • Weight 1,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,007 oz) 0,2192 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Pultorak
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pultorak 1756 "Crown" with mark EC. This silver coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 296 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Pultorak 1756 EC "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Pultorak 1756 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

