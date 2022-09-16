25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (1) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (2)