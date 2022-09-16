Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
