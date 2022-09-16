Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the RND auction for RUB 3,500,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • RND (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

