Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1859

Golden coins

Obverse Krone 1859 B
Reverse Krone 1859 B
Krone 1859 B
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1/2 Krone 1859 B
Reverse 1/2 Krone 1859 B
1/2 Krone 1859 B
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 5

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1859 B
Reverse Thaler 1859 B
Thaler 1859 B
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 83
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 B
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 B
1/6 Thaler 1859 B
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 23
Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1859 B
Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1859 B
1/12 Thaler 1859 B
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Groschen 1859 B
Reverse Groschen 1859 B
Groschen 1859 B
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Groschen 1858-1866
Reverse Groschen 1858-1866
Groschen 1858-1866 Off-center strike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 B
Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 B
1/2 Groschen 1859 B
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1859 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1859 B
2 Pfennig 1859 B
Average price
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1859 B
1 Pfennig 1859 B
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 28
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search