Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/6 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

