Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/6 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
