1/6 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/6 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

