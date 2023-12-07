Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/12 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/12 Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/12 Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/12 Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/12 Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hanover Coin catalog of George V Coins of Hanover in 1859 All Hanover coins Hanover silver coins Hanover coins 1/12 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search