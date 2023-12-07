Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/12 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/12 Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
