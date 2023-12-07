1/12 Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/12 Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4)