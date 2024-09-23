Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1/2 Groschen 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
- Diameter 14,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1/2 Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
