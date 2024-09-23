Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Groschen 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Groschen 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,242 g
  • Diameter 14,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

