Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 2 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

