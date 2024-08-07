Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1/2 Krone 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1/2 Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1/2 Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 5,556 g
  • Pure gold (0,1608 oz) 5,0004 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1/2 Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
7017 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
4971 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

