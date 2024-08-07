1/2 Krone 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1/2 Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1880 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition AU (5)