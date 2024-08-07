Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Krone 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Krone 1859 B - Gold Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 11,111 g
  • Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Krone
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2203 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction UBS - January 26, 2004
Seller UBS
Date January 26, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction UBS - September 15, 2002
Seller UBS
Date September 15, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Krone 1859 B at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Krone 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

