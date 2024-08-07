Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Krone 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 11,111 g
- Pure gold (0,3215 oz) 9,9999 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Krone
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2203 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
