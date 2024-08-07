Krone 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Krone 1859 with mark B. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place September 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (16)