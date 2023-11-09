Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

1 Pfennig 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse 1 Pfennig 1859 B - Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (27)
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

