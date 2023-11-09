Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
1 Pfennig 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Russiancoin (27)
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search