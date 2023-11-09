1 Pfennig 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 1 Pfennig 1859 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

