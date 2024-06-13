Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Groschen 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Groschen
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
