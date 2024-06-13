Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Groschen 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Groschen 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Groschen 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,484 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Groschen
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Groschen 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 25, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 13, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover Groschen 1859 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

