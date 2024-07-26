Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period George V
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (5)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (9)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
