Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Thaler 1859 B (Hanover, George V)

Obverse Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V Reverse Thaler 1859 B - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, George V

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler George V (King of Hanover)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover Thaler 1859 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of George V struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5255 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place February 28, 2021.

Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hanover Thaler 1859 B at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

