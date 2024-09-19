Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

Coins of Hanover 1833

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1833
Reverse 10 Thaler 1833
10 Thaler 1833
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B
Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B
2 1/2 Thaler 1833 B
Average price 950 $
Sales
0 15

Silver coins

Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A
16 Gute Groschen 1833 A L
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A
Reverse 16 Gute Groschen 1833 A
16 Gute Groschen 1833 A K
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1833
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1833
2/3 Thaler 1833
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 93

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1833 C
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1833 C
2 Pfennig 1833 C
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 A
1 Pfennig 1833 A
Average price 6 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 C
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 C
1 Pfennig 1833 C
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 B
1 Pfennig 1833 B
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 5

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 A Silver Mines of Clausthal
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 A Silver Mines of Clausthal
2/3 Thaler 1833 A Silver Mines of Clausthal
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 99
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search