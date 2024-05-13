2/3 Thaler 1833 (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4338 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

