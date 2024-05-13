Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2/3 Thaler 1833 (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,083 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4338 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
