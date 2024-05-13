Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2/3 Thaler 1833 (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,083 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9914 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4338 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 375. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - May 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Hanover 2/3 Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

