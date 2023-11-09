Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866

2 Pfennig 1833 C (Hanover, William IV)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1833 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV Reverse 2 Pfennig 1833 C - Coin Value - Hanover, William IV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hanover
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

