2 Pfennig 1833 C (Hanover, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) No grade (7)