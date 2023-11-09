Hanover Period: 1813-1866 1813-1866
2 Pfennig 1833 C (Hanover, William IV)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,88 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hanover
- Period William IV
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hanover 2 Pfennig 1833 with mark C. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the Clausthal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4345 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 6, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search